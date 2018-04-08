Zilbercoin (CRYPTO:ZBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50.00

Zilbercoin (CURRENCY:ZBC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Zilbercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Zilbercoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zilbercoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $50.00 worth of Zilbercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00699692 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006488 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003832 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001687 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00097510 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002632 BTC.

About Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2017. Zilbercoin’s total supply is 9,148,032 coins. Zilbercoin’s official website is zilbercoin.space. Zilbercoin’s official Twitter account is @zilbercoin_zbc.

Buying and Selling Zilbercoin

Zilbercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is not presently possible to purchase Zilbercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilbercoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilbercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

