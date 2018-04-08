Zilliqa Market Capitalization Achieves $299.23 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Zilliqa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000598 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a market cap of $299.23 million and approximately $11.63 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002910 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00678500 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00174654 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035876 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050415 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,143,552,186 tokens. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Zilliqa Token Trading

Zilliqa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

