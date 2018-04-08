Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 11,174.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,495 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Zions Bancorp worth $24,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 26,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,979,000. AXA increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 199,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,995,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Zions Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other Zions Bancorp news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 31,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,758,000.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander Hume sold 7,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total value of $387,648.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,224 shares of company stock worth $3,156,817. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorp stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. Zions Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10,393.64, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.55 million. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. analysts predict that Zions Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/zions-bancorp-zion-holdings-lifted-by-renaissance-technologies-llc-updated-updated.html.

Zions Bancorp Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.