ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Receives News Impact Score of 0.04

Media coverage about ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ZIX earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the software maker an impact score of 47.0266119259607 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.50) on shares of ZIX in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded ZIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut ZIX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

ZIX stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.66, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. ZIX has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.67.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 million. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 11.64% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that ZIX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, threat protection, archiving, bring-your-own-device security, and data loss prevention solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers Zix Email Encryption that allows an enterprise to use policy-driven rules to determine email messages that should be sent securely to comply with regulations or company-defined policies.

