Zlancer Price Hits $0.0990 on Top Exchanges (ZCG)

Zlancer (CURRENCY:ZCG) traded up 48.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. Zlancer has a total market capitalization of $198,789.00 and $2,795.00 worth of Zlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zlancer has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. One Zlancer token can now be bought for about $0.0990 or 0.00001400 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and ForkDelta.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002947 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00719251 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00171247 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036408 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Zlancer

Zlancer was first traded on November 5th, 2017. Zlancer’s total supply is 2,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,007,615 tokens. Zlancer’s official website is zlancer.net. Zlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@zlancer. Zlancer’s official Twitter account is @ZCashGOLD.

Buying and Selling Zlancer

Zlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and ForkDelta. It is not possible to purchase Zlancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zlancer must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zlancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

