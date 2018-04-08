Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.66). Zogenix posted earnings of ($0.85) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year earnings of ($3.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to ($2.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.17). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZGNX. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Sunday, March 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

In other Zogenix news, Director Roger Hawley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $1,564,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter worth $226,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter worth $237,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter.

ZGNX traded down $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.45. 394,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,921. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $1,248.49, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies that address specific clinical needs for people living with orphan and other CNS disorders. Its primary area of therapeutic focus is epilepsy and related seizure disorders. Its lead product candidate, ZX008, is a low-dose fenfluramine for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

