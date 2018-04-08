ZoZoCoin (CRYPTO:ZZC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

ZoZoCoin (CURRENCY:ZZC) traded down 31.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 1:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. ZoZoCoin has a market cap of $111,221.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of ZoZoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZoZoCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002713 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. In the last week, ZoZoCoin has traded down 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002914 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00673910 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014375 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00178745 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036566 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00049417 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About ZoZoCoin

ZoZoCoin’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. ZoZoCoin’s total supply is 7,296,311 coins and its circulating supply is 590,751 coins. ZoZoCoin’s official Twitter account is @zozocoin_inc_vn and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZoZoCoin’s official website is www.zozocoins.com.

Buying and Selling ZoZoCoin

ZoZoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase ZoZoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoZoCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoZoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

