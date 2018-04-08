ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.95 on Major Exchanges (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, ZrCoin has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.95 or 0.00013646 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $22,893.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002928 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00687375 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014322 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174541 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00050997 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ZrCoin Token Profile

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,894 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,807,146 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and HitBTC. It is not presently possible to purchase ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

