ZSEcoin (ZSE) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

ZSEcoin (CURRENCY:ZSE) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. ZSEcoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of ZSEcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZSEcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, ZSEcoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.85 or 0.04431980 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001299 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014158 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007885 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017209 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013029 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ZSEcoin

ZSE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 17th, 2016. ZSEcoin’s total supply is 7,037,814 coins. ZSEcoin’s official Twitter account is @PrestigeCoin. ZSEcoin’s official website is zsecoin.com.

ZSEcoin Coin Trading

ZSEcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to buy ZSEcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZSEcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZSEcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for ZSEcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZSEcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.