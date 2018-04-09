$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for RTI Surgical (RTIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RTI Surgical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that RTI Surgical will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RTI Surgical.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $70.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. RTI Surgical had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

RTIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RTI Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 5,930,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,314,000 after acquiring an additional 131,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 63,083 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,107,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 292,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 591,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 298,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTIX traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $4.85. 35,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,325. The company has a market capitalization of $287.05, a PE ratio of 96.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.50. RTI Surgical has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

