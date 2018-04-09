-$0.06 EPS Expected for Sprint Corp (S) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for Sprint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.01. Sprint posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprint will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sprint.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. Sprint had a net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on S. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprint from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sprint in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.02.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank bought 6,149,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $34,926,831.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased a total of 17,736,804 shares of company stock valued at $101,618,582 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sprint by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,595,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 54,865 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sprint by 1,017.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 283,598 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 258,219 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sprint by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 230,782 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 65,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprint stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,161,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,529,164. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Sprint has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company has a market cap of $20,615.64, a P/E ratio of -18.36 and a beta of 0.68.

WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/0-06-eps-expected-for-sprint-corp-s-this-quarter.html.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation (Sprint) is a holding company. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, is a communications company offering a range of wireless and wireline communications products and services that are designed to meet the needs of consumers, businesses, government subscribers and resellers. It operates through two segments: Wireless and Wireline.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprint (S)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.