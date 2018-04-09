-$0.08 EPS Expected for Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Castlight Health reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.36 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 42.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. Castlight Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSLT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.75 price target (down from $6.30) on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castlight Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 245,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,853. The firm has a market cap of $473.46, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Castlight Health has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO John C. Doyle sold 10,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $38,637.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,441.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 18,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $66,069.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,788 shares in the company, valued at $438,460.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,184 shares of company stock worth $120,762 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,297 shares in the last quarter. Folger Hill Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Castlight Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 44,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its technology offering aggregates data and applies analytics to make healthcare data transparent.

