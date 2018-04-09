-$0.21 EPS Expected for Playags Inc (AGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) to announce ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Playags’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.13). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playags will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playags.

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $57.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Playags from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Playags from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Playags from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Playags in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Playags in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Playags currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE AGS traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -23.06, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Playags has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $23.69.

Playags Company Profile

PlayAGS, Inc is a designer and supplier of EGMs and other products and services for the gaming industry. The Company is focused on supplying electronic gaming machines (EGMs), including slot machines, video bingo machines, and other electronic gaming devices, to the Native American gaming market. Its product line-up to include Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos permitted to operate Class III EGMs, table game products and interactive products.

