-$0.38 EPS Expected for Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.35). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($1.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02).

KIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 price objective on Kindred Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.79.

Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.08. Kindred Biosciences has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

In other news, Director Raymond Townsend sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $25,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,788.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Chin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,266,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,012,335.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,761 shares of company stock valued at $193,891. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 18,470.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 18,655 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 88.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 26,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing therapies for pets. The Company’s product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats and horses. The Company is developing product candidates for over 20 indications and focused on small molecule products and canine and feline biologics products.

