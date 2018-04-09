$0.38 EPS Expected for Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. Marcus & Millichap reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marcus & Millichap.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

MMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $37.00 target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marcus & Millichap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director George M. Marcus sold 28,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $1,005,178.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $569,738.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 218,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $7,870,609.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,466,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,357,578.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 679,569 shares of company stock valued at $24,301,869. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,344,000 after purchasing an additional 273,022 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $935,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 109,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,754 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.18. 180,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,278. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,324.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.31. Marcus & Millichap has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $36.70.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “$0.38 EPS Expected for Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI) This Quarter” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/0-38-eps-expected-for-marcus-millichap-inc-mmi-this-quarter.html.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus & Millichap (MMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.