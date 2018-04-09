$0.39 EPS Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. First Business Financial Services also posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.69 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In related news, insider Charles H. Batson sold 2,050 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $49,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,482 shares in the company, valued at $588,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Ovokaitys sold 1,077 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $26,041.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $106,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 48,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIZ stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 8,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,992. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

