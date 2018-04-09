$0.42 EPS Expected for Energizer (ENR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Energizer (NYSE:ENR) to report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.46. Energizer posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $573.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 274.69% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Energizer in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Energizer from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.50. The stock had a trading volume of 645,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,934. The firm has a market cap of $3,493.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. Energizer has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

In related news, VP Emily K. Boss sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,708 shares in the company, valued at $543,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan K. Drath sold 13,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total value of $879,706.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,160.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 55,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Energizer by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 296,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

