$0.42 EPS Expected for Entegris Inc (ENTG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Entegris reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Entegris had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $350.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.68 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENTG. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Dougherty & Co increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $36.10. 1,489,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,013. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $5,095.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $252,242.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,716,985.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 5,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $208,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,754 shares of company stock worth $11,317,780. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,256,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Entegris by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,806,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000,000 after acquiring an additional 980,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after acquiring an additional 778,761 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Entegris by 261.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 397,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 287,366 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its position in shares of Entegris by 913.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 306,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 275,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals and materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The Company operates in three business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH) and Microcontamination Control (MC).

