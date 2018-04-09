-$0.43 EPS Expected for Net Element International Inc (NETE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Net Element International’s earnings. Net Element International reported earnings per share of ($1.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Net Element International will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Net Element International.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Net Element International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Net Element International stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Net Element International Inc (NASDAQ:NETE) by 92.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.66% of Net Element International worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NETE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.45. 271,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,106. The company has a market cap of $28.31, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.87. Net Element International has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Net Element International Company Profile

Net Element, Inc operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company worldwide. It operates in three segments: North America Transaction Solutions, Mobile Solutions, and Online Solutions. The North America Transaction Solutions segment provides technology and services that businesses require to accept cashless transaction for retail card-present, e-commerce, or card-not-present mail order/telephone order transactions; and Aptito, a cloud-based point of sale (POS) platform, which includes hospitality, mobile POS, and small to medium sized business retail POS applications, as well as offers mobile payment and merchant back office reporting services, and merchant performance analytical tools.

