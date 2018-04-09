$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for SINA Corp (SINA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SINA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. SINA posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SINA.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. SINA had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $503.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SINA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SINA in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on shares of SINA from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SINA from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SINA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SINA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SINA by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in shares of SINA by 9.4% during the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SINA by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SINA by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINA opened at $104.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.68. SINA has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $124.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7,456.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.01.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, entertainment, and education; and education, digital, fashion, eLadies, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

