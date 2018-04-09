$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (GSBD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS.

GSBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 304,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 54,540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,480 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 222,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 111,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 172,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares in the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE GSBD) traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.56. The stock had a trading volume of 214,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $789.04, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.81. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $25.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.63%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company, which is focused on lending to middle-market companies. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation primarily through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, including first lien, unitranche, including last out portions of such loans, and second lien debt, and unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt, as well as through select equity investments.

