Wall Street analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.51. Steven Madden reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $3.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.27 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $51.00 price objective on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of SHOO stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $43.17. 197,773 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,375. The firm has a market cap of $2,580.53, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $1,512,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,606,464. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter worth $54,097,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,713,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,700,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,294,000 after buying an additional 257,393 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 639,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,857,000 after buying an additional 242,767 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at $9,270,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “$0.49 EPS Expected for Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) This Quarter” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/0-49-eps-expected-for-steven-madden-ltd-shoo-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. and its subsidiaries design, source, market and sell name brand and private label footwear for women, men and children, and name brand and private label fashion handbags and accessories. The Company operates through five segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories, Retail, First Cost and Licensing.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.