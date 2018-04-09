$0.53 EPS Expected for iRobot Co. (IRBT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for iRobot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. iRobot posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.02 million. iRobot had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iRobot by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,778,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,792,000 after purchasing an additional 123,764 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,498,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in iRobot by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in iRobot by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 34,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.60. The stock had a trading volume of 504,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,793.81, a PE ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $55.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.78.

iRobot declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

