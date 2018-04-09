$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for PerkinElmer (PKI) This Quarter

Analysts expect PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. PerkinElmer reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $641.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.85.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Frank Anders Wilson sold 103,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $7,664,324.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,922,558.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total transaction of $175,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at $669,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,253 shares of company stock worth $8,016,623. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 845.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. SSI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $75.72 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $56.21 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8,367.39, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 9.66%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment develops and offers analytical technologies, solutions, and services for the environmental market that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil.

