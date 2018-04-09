-$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cellectis SA (CLLS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) will post ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.59). Cellectis posted earnings of ($0.56) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($2.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 298.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Cellectis in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nomura raised their target price on Cellectis to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cellectis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

CLLS stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.60. 97,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,407. The company has a market capitalization of $1,132.10, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.85. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $36.13.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectis in the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cellectis by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 44,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $1,166,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 1,501.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cellectis during the fourth quarter worth $748,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA is a France-based company active in the field of genome engineering and genomic surgery. The Company specializes in the research, development and commercialization of rational genome engineering technologies. It has developed an expertise in combining meganucleases with engineered targeting Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) matrices into Meganuclease Recombination Systems (MRS), used for gene excision, correction or replacement.

