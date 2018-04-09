$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. First Interstate Bancsystem reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.08). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ FIBK) traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.60. 245,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,429. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $33.33 and a twelve month high of $42.90. The company has a market cap of $2,349.86, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is 54.63%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,947.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Scott sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $9,875,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,643,897. 38.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 58.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,378,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,266,000 after acquiring an additional 86,997 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 270.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 74.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 107,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial and bank holding company. The Company, through its bank subsidiary First Interstate Bank (the Bank), delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities. The Company also, through its subsidiary Bank of the Cascades, offers full-service community banking through 46 branches in Oregon, Idaho and Washington.

