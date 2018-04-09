$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for TopBuild (BLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) to post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. TopBuild posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year earnings of $4.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TopBuild had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Jefferies Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Nomura upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on TopBuild to $82.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In other TopBuild news, insider Robert M. Buck sold 23,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,713,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,917 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Joachimczyk sold 2,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $169,586.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,278.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,043 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.35. 215,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,534. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $45.89 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,761.83, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.57.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

