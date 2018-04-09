$0.74 EPS Expected for Cavium Inc (CAVM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cavium Inc (NASDAQ:CAVM) to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cavium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.70. Cavium reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cavium will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cavium.

Cavium (NASDAQ:CAVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Cavium had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a positive return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAVM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cavium from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Cavium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cavium presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.33.

In other news, VP Anil Kumar Jain sold 16,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $1,405,323.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 116,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,175,137.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjay Mehrotra sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,798,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 353,962 shares of company stock valued at $31,361,100. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cavium during the fourth quarter worth about $30,098,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Cavium during the third quarter worth about $10,873,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Cavium during the third quarter worth about $491,000. Kassirer Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Cavium during the fourth quarter worth about $4,611,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Cavium during the fourth quarter worth about $36,031,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVM traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.52. The company had a trading volume of 899,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,606. Cavium has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $5,544.61, a P/E ratio of 969.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Cavium Company Profile

Cavium, Inc is a provider of integrated semiconductor processors that enable intelligent processing for wired and wireless infrastructure and cloud for networking, communications, storage and security applications. The Company’s products consist of multi-core processors for embedded and data center applications, network connectivity for server and switches, storage connectivity, and security processors for offload and appliance.

