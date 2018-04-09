$0.79 EPS Expected for Navigators Group Inc (NAVG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Navigators Group Inc (NASDAQ:NAVG) will announce earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigators Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Navigators Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Navigators Group.

Navigators Group (NASDAQ:NAVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22. Navigators Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $305.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Navigators Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NAVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navigators Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Navigators Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Navigators Group stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.20. 76,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,462. Navigators Group has a twelve month low of $45.80 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,659.64, a P/E ratio of 48.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from Navigators Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Navigators Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In other Navigators Group news, insider Carl L. Bach III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $113,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Navigators Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Navigators Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Navigators Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Navigators Group by 2,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Navigators Group by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navigators Group Company Profile

The Navigators Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. The Company is an international insurance company focused on marine insurance. The Company’s segments include U.S. Insurance, International Insurance (Int’l Insurance), Global Reinsurance (GlobalRe) and Corporate. The Company’s Property and Casualty (P&C) insurance business primarily offers general liability coverage, and umbrella and excess liability coverage to commercial enterprises through its U.S.

