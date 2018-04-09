$0.96 EPS Expected for South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) to report earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.06. South Jersey Industries posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $345.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJI. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,419,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 335,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,184,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,072,000 after buying an additional 294,094 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 293,703 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,915,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,907,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,876,000 after buying an additional 164,517 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJI stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $30.04. 246,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,868. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2,381.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 91.06%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream).

