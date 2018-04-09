$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Corp (SEE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) will post $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.16 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 74.28% and a net margin of 17.90%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 281,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 109,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,005,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,960,000 after buying an additional 56,436 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SEE traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,384,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,091.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.35. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 35.36%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation is engaged in food safety and security, facility hygiene and product protection business. The Company’s segments are Food Care (includes Corporate, Medical Applications and New Ventures businesses), Product Care and Corporate. The Food Care segment focuses on providing a range of integrated system solutions.

