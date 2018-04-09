$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) to report sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Michael Kors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the lowest is $1.13 billion. Michael Kors posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michael Kors will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.97 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Michael Kors.

Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The lifestyle brand reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.48. Michael Kors had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global upgraded Michael Kors to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Michael Kors from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Michael Kors from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Michael Kors in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Michael Kors from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.48.

Shares of KORS traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,438. Michael Kors has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $69.95. The company has a market cap of $9,869.55, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, insider Michael David Kors sold 246,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $15,115,967.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $406,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,090 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,282 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,313 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,531 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Michael Kors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 53,165 shares of the lifestyle brand’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Michael Kors

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's apparel and accessories, and men's apparel. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of women's apparel; men's apparel; accessories, which include handbags and small leather goods, such as wallets; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, beauty products, and eyewear.

