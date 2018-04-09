$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Goldman Sachs lowered Electronic Arts from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Vetr lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.81.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $1,184,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,956,014.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $125,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,582.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,079 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,818. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 53,447 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 294,566 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after purchasing an additional 98,521 shares in the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $894,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $10,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA traded down $1.17 on Wednesday, hitting $120.07. 177,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $131.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,187.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes and distributes games, content and services that can be played by consumers on a range of platforms, which include consoles, personal computers (PCs), mobile phones and tablets. The Company’s games and services are based on a portfolio of intellectual property that includes established brands, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, Star Wars, Battlefield, the Sims and Need for Speed.

