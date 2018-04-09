-$1.18 EPS Expected for Key Energy Services (KEG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) will post earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Key Energy Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.79). Key Energy Services reported earnings per share of ($1.97) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Key Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($3.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Key Energy Services.

Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Key Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Key Energy Services in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray set a $17.00 target price on shares of Key Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Key Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEG. Fine Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Key Energy Services by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,004,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after purchasing an additional 374,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Key Energy Services by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 129,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Key Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Key Energy Services by 123,110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 67,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Key Energy Services stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. 189,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,458. Key Energy Services has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $240.39, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/1-18-eps-expected-for-key-energy-services-keg-this-quarter.html.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc is an onshore, rig-based well servicing contractor. The Company provides a range of well services to oil companies, foreign national oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas production companies. The Company operates in five segments: U.S. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Key Energy Services (KEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Key Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.