$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novartis (NVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novartis’ earnings. Novartis reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novartis will report full-year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Novartis.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 15.69%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.51.

NVS traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.59. 1,270,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $187,366.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Novartis has a 52 week low of $72.67 and a 52 week high of $94.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 28,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

