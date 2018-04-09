$1.33 Million in Sales Expected for Organovo Holdings Inc (ONVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ONVO) will post $1.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Organovo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 million and the lowest is $1.30 million. Organovo posted sales of $810,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Organovo will report full year sales of $1.33 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.80 million per share, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $9.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Organovo.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Organovo had a negative return on equity of 69.03% and a negative net margin of 881.93%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organovo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Organovo stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,207. The firm has a market cap of $106.89, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.77. Organovo has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONVO. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Organovo by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc is an early commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing functional human tissues. The Company focuses on the generation of three-dimensional (3D) human tissues, by utilizing its platform technology to create human tissue constructs in 3D. It is focused on development of products, including 3D human tissues used for the preclinical assessment of drug effects, including applications in predictive toxicology, absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion (ADME), and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics (DMPK); customized human tissues as living, dynamic models of human biology or disease, for use in drug discovery and development, and three-dimensional human tissues for clinical applications, such as blood vessels for bypass grafting, nerve grafts for nerve damage repair and functional tissue patches for the repair or replacement of damaged tissues and organs.

