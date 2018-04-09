$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Cerner Co. (CERN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Cerner reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.02 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). Cerner had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of Cerner (NASDAQ CERN) traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,709. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,547.86, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93.

In related news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $14,246,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $254,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 541,800 shares of company stock worth $34,353,860. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation (Cerner) is a supplier of healthcare information technology (HCIT). The Company offers a range of intelligent solutions and services that support the clinical, financial and operational needs of organizations of all sizes. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Global. The Domestic segment includes revenue contributions and expenditures associated with business activity in the United States.

