$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have provided estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $2.16. Cimarex Energy reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $7.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $9.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $11.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEC shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $188.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $152.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp set a $140.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

XEC stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.34. 112,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,551. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $89.49 and a 12 month high of $130.16. The company has a market cap of $8,923.46, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.88%.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $185,858.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $307,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,015.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 982 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) This Quarter” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/1-67-earnings-per-share-expected-for-cimarex-energy-co-xec-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates in exploration and production (E&P) segment. Its operations are located in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. Its E&P activities take place primarily in two areas: the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent region.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.