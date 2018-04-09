$1.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) will report $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for WABCO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.88. WABCO posted earnings per share of $1.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WABCO will report full year earnings of $7.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.93 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WABCO.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.20. WABCO had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WABCO in a report on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price target (down from $156.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of WABCO in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.13.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $114,157.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,243 shares in the company, valued at $580,781.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,435,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of WABCO by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 602,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,519,000 after buying an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of WABCO by 241.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of WABCO in the third quarter valued at $1,110,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of WABCO by 7.3% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $130.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. WABCO has a fifty-two week low of $111.68 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,167.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/1-83-earnings-per-share-expected-for-wabco-holdings-inc-wbc-this-quarter-updated-updated.html.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers of commercial trucks, buses and trailers, as well as passenger cars. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells braking, stability, suspension and transmission automation and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WABCO (WBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WABCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WABCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.