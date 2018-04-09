$105.44 Million in Sales Expected for Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) will report sales of $105.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Government Properties Income Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $106.83 million. Government Properties Income Trust reported sales of $69.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Government Properties Income Trust will report full year sales of $105.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $406.30 million to $414.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $394.06 million per share, with estimates ranging from $364.36 million to $418.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Government Properties Income Trust.

Government Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:GOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). Government Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Government Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Government Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Government Properties Income Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Government Properties Income Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Government Properties Income Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

GOV stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,519,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Government Properties Income Trust has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,217.50, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 49,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its stake in Government Properties Income Trust by 38.1% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 15,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Government Properties Income Trust

Government Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: ownership of properties that are primarily leased to government tenants and its equity method investment in Select Income REIT (SIR). The Company’s properties are located in areas, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New Mexico.

