MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $7.28 Million in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 108,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 14,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SLB traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $89,069.94, a PE ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. Schlumberger has a one year low of $61.02 and a one year high of $80.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $323,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group set a $85.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays set a $70.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

