Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,943 Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 41.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 249,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 107.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 354,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 183,932 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 19.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 22,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XHR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.51. 345,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,577. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The firm has a market cap of $2,130.15, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.21 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.99%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc (Xenia) is a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in premium full service, lifestyle and urban upscale hotels, with a focus on var ious markets, as well as leisure destinations in the United States. As of October 4, 2017, the Company owned 39 hotels, 37 of which are completely owned, comprising 11,533 rooms, across 18 states and the District of Columbia, including a majority interest in two hotels owned through two investments in real estate entities.

