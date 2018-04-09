SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Boeing (NYSE:BA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,188 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000. Boeing makes up approximately 0.6% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,412,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,991,613,000 after acquiring an additional 407,511 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 20.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,873,128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,747,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,859 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 7,215.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,919,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $972,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852,679 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,424,281 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $870,618,000 after acquiring an additional 402,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,275,519 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $965,756,000 after acquiring an additional 122,278 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing stock opened at $326.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $191,918.45, a PE ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Boeing has a one year low of $175.47 and a one year high of $371.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.78 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 11,050.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

Boeing announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total value of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $358.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Societe Generale set a $373.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.19.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

