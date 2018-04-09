Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $433,000 in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management CA grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 267,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 223,490 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Rainier Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Rainier Investment Management LLC now owns 83,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Natus Medical by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Natus Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

BABY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. William Blair cut shares of Natus Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $39.00 target price on shares of Natus Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Natus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other Natus Medical news, Director Ken Ludlum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,376. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.30. 388,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,560. The stock has a market cap of $1,087.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.47. Natus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.38 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Natus Medical announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated is a provider of newborn care and neurology healthcare products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

