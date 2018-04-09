$114.73 Million in Sales Expected for QTS Realty Trust (QTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) will report $114.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QTS Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.80 million and the lowest is $112.56 million. QTS Realty Trust reported sales of $105.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will report full year sales of $114.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.70 million to $484.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $486.64 million per share, with estimates ranging from $461.30 million to $567.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QTS Realty Trust.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.30 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTS. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Wells Fargo reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp set a $40.00 price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $36.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,832.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $61.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 59.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in QTS Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of custom data center (C1), colocation (C2) and cloud and managed services (C3) provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

