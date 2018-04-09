$115.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to announce $115.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth's Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.00 million. Ruth's Hospitality Group posted sales of $105.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth's Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $115.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.14 million to $458.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $481.17 million per share, with estimates ranging from $477.47 million to $486.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ruth's Hospitality Group.

Ruth's Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Ruth's Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RUTH. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Ruth's Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ruth's Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In related news, SVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $198,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth's Hospitality Group by 409.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ruth's Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ruth's Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Ruth's Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ruth's Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. Ruth's Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $754.70, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Ruth's Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ruth's Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “$115.26 Million in Sales Expected for Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) This Quarter” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/115-26-million-in-sales-expected-for-ruths-hospitality-group-inc-ruth-this-quarter-updated.html.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth's Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.