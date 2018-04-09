Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in ICICI Bank (IBN)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBN. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ICICI Bank during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in ICICI Bank in the third quarter worth about $143,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ICICI Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

ICICI Bank stock opened at $8.42 on Monday. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.26. The firm has a market cap of $26,973.15, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89.

ICICI Bank Profile

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

