MHI Funds LLC Invests $4.78 Million in Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Stock

MHI Funds LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,722 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,000. Cisco Systems makes up 4.1% of MHI Funds LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $411,000. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 243,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,745,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 203,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 297,112 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.32 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

In other news, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $550,156.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,112.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 14,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $625,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $196,217.52, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $30.36 and a one year high of $46.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 5th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 61.40%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

