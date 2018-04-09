$127.20 Million in Sales Expected for Financial Engines Inc (FNGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Financial Engines Inc (NASDAQ:FNGN) will report $127.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Financial Engines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.20 million. Financial Engines reported sales of $114.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Financial Engines will report full year sales of $127.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.59 million to $521.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $565.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $552.00 million to $588.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Financial Engines.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNGN. TheStreet raised shares of Financial Engines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. William Blair raised shares of Financial Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Financial Engines stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. Financial Engines has a one year low of $24.45 and a one year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $2,096.78, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

In other Financial Engines news, EVP Christopher L. Jones sold 14,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $502,940.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,512.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $106,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,128 shares of company stock valued at $800,411. 9.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNGN. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,614,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,864,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,305,000 after purchasing an additional 346,489 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,554,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,387,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 10.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,235,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,439,000 after purchasing an additional 313,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Financial Engines in the fourth quarter worth about $8,276,000.

Financial Engines Company Profile

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

