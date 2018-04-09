$13.52 Million in Sales Expected for Telenav Inc (TNAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) will announce $13.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Telenav’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.45 million. Telenav posted sales of $35.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 61.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telenav will report full-year sales of $13.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $103.26 million to $103.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $227.18 million per share, with estimates ranging from $185.00 million to $269.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Telenav.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 56.00% and a negative net margin of 38.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum set a $9.00 target price on Telenav and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Telenav in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Telenav (NASDAQ TNAV) traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The stock had a trading volume of 60,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,170. The firm has a market cap of $240.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.89. Telenav has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.25.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $113,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,399,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,923,173.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 178,013 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 632,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after purchasing an additional 81,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Telenav by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 943,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 74,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

TeleNav, Inc (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles.

